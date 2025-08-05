For the first time in more than 125 years, we have an unanticipated and unique chance to secure public access to Willamette Falls, one of Oregon’s most iconic and culturally significant sites. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform a decommissioned paper mill and surrounding area in West Linn into a restored, reinvigorated resource for the community, and for all Oregonians.

That is why advocates are concerned to learn that Gov. Tina Kotek may veto a $45 million appropriation approved by the Oregon Legislature to initiate the acquisition and restoration of the land adjacent to Willamette Falls. State investment is critical because it will leverage significant philanthropic and private support to make restoration and public access possible.

We strongly urge the governor to consider what all Oregonians stand to gain from this investment: a natural space worthy of a national heritage designation. Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in this nation, yet many people born and raised in Oregon have never seen it or even know it’s there. We can now make that discovery possible for all. Since time immemorial, Tribal Peoples from throughout the Pacific Northwest have utilized the Falls as a sacred gathering place for ceremony, harvesting and engaging in traditional practices. The Falls also played a critical role in the economic development of the region, including becoming an important paper manufacturing center for the Pacific Northwest and providing power harnessed and used to generate electricity.

The Willamette Falls Trust, a Tribal-led nonprofit, has been working to secure land on West Linn’s Moore’s Island with stunning views of the Falls. The vision is to reclaim the environment, reestablish natural habitat, create family-friendly spaces and historical exhibits, and renew our collective relationship to the land and the river. Restoration of this hidden treasure will uplift the community, our state and region. The site is central to the Vision Plan under development by the city of West Linn and community members to transform 275 acres of the city’s waterfront. Collaboratively, efforts to reimagine and restore the riverfront on both sides of the Willamette will result in increased community engagement and critical economic revitalization. Now is the time for state investment in Willamette Falls. This is an opportunity to recognize our histories, restore the environment, reimagine the regional economy and demonstrate our shared values as Oregonians.

It is an opportunity, and a responsibility that we must not miss. Gov. Kotek should sign the legislation into law.

Rory Bialostosky is the mayor of West Linn. Mary Baumgardner is the West Linn City Council president.