 Clackamas man charged with killing son-in-law 

Seventy-two-year-old Clackamas resident David Lynn Jurgenson faces charges for allegedly killing his son-in-law Friday, Aug. 1.

Jurgenson was arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 4 on charges including second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of weapon and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Jurgenson and his son-in-law Marc Richard Floyd, 37, were engaged in a domestic dispute, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, before Jurgenson shot him. The DA’s office added that Floyd’s wife, also Jurgenson’s daughter, and 17-month-old child were in the home during the shooting.

Jurgenson is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail.