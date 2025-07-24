Man who shot Clackamas County deputies receives lengthy prison sentence

A man who shot two Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in 2023 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday, July 24, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Tyler James Scott, 34, shot and wounded deputies Jeremy McKenna and Daniel Blair after the two responded to a 911 call on Johnson Creek Boulevard in June 2023. Court records show that Scott is a Portland resident.

“Blair was struck in the left shoulder, and the bullet fractured a bone and caused nerve damage.

At least three shots were fired at McKenna. One bullet went under his ballistic vest and struck him just above his hip. Another struck him in the middle of his torso and was stopped by his vest and cell phone. He told investigators he heard a third bullet whiz by his head,” a press release from the Clackamas County District’s Attorney’s Office said.

After shooting the deputies, Scott ran before being taken into custody by other deputies. Law enforcement later learned that Scott and Joseph Ray Schaffer had stolen $1,000 worth of tools from a local business.

McKenna and Blair, as well as Clackamas County Sheriff Angela Brandenburg and approximately 20 deputies and police officers, attended the sentencing, according to the press release.

“What happened to these deputies was significant and life-altering,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Owen in the press release. “Both will carry it with them for the rest of their lives. There are a lot of people who think they know what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer, but none can truly know what it’s like to wake up and wonder if you’ll be assaulted or shot at work today while trying to protect the public.”

“I don’t make any excuse for what I did. I’m glad you guys are alright,” Scott said during the hearing, according to the release.

The press release noted that Clackamas County officers have been shot at eight times since 2021 and three officers have been shot.