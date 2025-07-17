Clackamas County opening waitlist for affordable housing placements Published 4:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Housing Authority of Clackamas County encourages those who meet income criteria to apply for a voucher waitlist that could lead to placement in forthcoming affordable housing complexes.

The waitlist opening will run from 8 a.m. Monday, July 28 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 31. To qualify, an Individual’s household income must not exceed 50% of area median income based on family size.

“HACC will draw from this pool of applicants for years for future affordable housing opportunities. The last time HACC opened a housing waitlist was 2020,” a Clackamas County press release said.

Selected individuals will be placed in Rosewood Station Apartments and Town Center Courtyards in Happy Valley, Blossom & Community in Milwaukie and Park Place in Oregon City. However, the authority expects 5,000-plus applicants to join the waitlist and 500 of those people will be randomly selected to the list.

“Project-based vouchers, a form of federal housing choice vouchers, provide rent assistance that is tied to a specific apartment. That means that qualifying/selected households will receive the voucher for the units they are selected to occupy – they cannot use the voucher at a separate location,” the press release said.

Individuals interested in applying can visit the website. If you need assistance, visit Clackamas County Development Services Building at 150 Beavercreek Road in Oregon City and staff can help.

For more information, visit www.clackamas.us/news/2025-07-17/2025-housing-waitlist.