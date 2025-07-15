Find a place to cool off in Clackamas County Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

With temperatures expected to hover in the 90s Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16 in Clackamas County and Lake Oswego, it will be hard for local residents to stay comfortable outside and indoors without air conditioning this week.

For those who are looking for a place to stay cool, the city of Lake Oswego recommends the Lake Oswego Public Library, City Hall, the Adult Community Center and the Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center, which are all open on their regular schedule.

For a complete list of cooling centers in Clackamas County, visit https://www.clackamas.us/relief.

In a press release, the county advised people to drink water and avoid caffeine, sugary drinks and alcohol, avoid cooking during the hottest part of the day, only exercise in the morning or late evening, close curtains or blinds during the day, wear lightweight clothing and more.

The city added that people shouldn’t leave animals or children in a car and should check themselves and family members for heat-related illness. For more information, visit https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/citymanager/heat-wave.

“Safety is our top priority during heat waves and dangerous conditions. A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity. These conditions can be dangerous and even life-threatening,” the city website reads.