Man accused of destroying ATMs with excavator in Clackamas faces charges Published 4:53 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A man accused of destroying two ATMs with a stolen excavator to steal cash at a U.S. Bank in Clackamas in late June was arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court Monday, July 14.

Matthew Evan Armour, 32, faces charges including first-degree aggravated theft, criminal conspiracy, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Armour is being held in Clackamas County Jail and his bail was set at $60,000. Kevin Owen Miller, 51, also faces charges related to the ATM theft and is being held in Multnomah County Jail, the release said.

The theft took place in the U.S. Bank at 11531 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas early in the morning Monday, June 23 and deputies found the excavator running and abandoned when they arrived.

“The suspect or suspects used the excavator’s boom arm to destroy two ATM housings, causing damage to the U.S. Bank building in the process. The suspect or suspects had already fled the area,” a June press release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.