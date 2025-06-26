DEQ fines ODOT for violations at Abernethy Bridge project Published 1:24 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the Oregon Department of Transportation $13,000 in May for stormwater violations at the Abernethy Bridge project.

According to a May 1 letter from DEQ to several ODOT leaders, the state’s environmental department assessed a $10,000 fine to ODOT for failing to comply with its erosion and sediment control plan, and a $3,150 fine for failing to minimize turbidity while working in the Willamette River.

“These measures are intended to prevent the discharge of sediment to surface waters, as sediment can harm aquatic life and impact beneficial uses of those waters,” Erin Saylor DEQ’s interim manager of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement wrote of the erosion and sediment control plan in the penalty notice. “Stormwater from the site discharges to the Willamette River, Abernethy Creek and McLaughlin Creek, which provide important habitat for aquatic species, and provide fishing and recreational opportunities for Oregonians.”

ODOT is about three years into construction on the Abernethy Bridge project between West Linn and Oregon City. The $815 million project will widen and seismically retrofit the bridge to withstand a major earthquake. Though ODOT initially intended to finish the project in 2025, the agency announced last year it now expects to wrap up work in the fall of next year.

When determining ODOT’s penalty, Saylor noted DEQ took into account the fact ODOT had already taken corrective action to address the violations.

“DEQ appreciates your efforts to correct the violations by properly implementing erosion and sediment controls at the site and repairing the sediment curtain,” Saylor wrote.

ODOT did not respond to a request for comment.