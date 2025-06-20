Police searching for man named ‘Loony Toon’ after armed chase from Milwaukie to Portland Published 12:08 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Portland and Milwaukie police began searching for a 42-year-old man named Loony John Franklin Toon after he allegedly fled a traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase, and firing shots at officers.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 20, Toon was allegedly driving westbound on Southeast Highway 224 in Milwaukie when officers spotted him weaving in and out of the lanes. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

Toon reportedly stopped in the 11000 block of Southeast Oak Street, where he and a female passenger were contacted by officers, according to a news release. Toon reportedly had an active felony warrant.

Officers reportedly placed spike strips under Toon’s rear tires and positioned patrol vehicles in front and back of the car to limit escape options.

Police said Toon did not exit the vehicle, he instead placed the vehicle in reverse, hitting a Milwaukie Police vehicle, and drove off at around 80 miles per hour.

During the chase, officers reported that Toon allegedly displayed a pistol out the window and fired multiple shots in the direction of the trailing officers.

Around 3 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a call for assistance from the Milwaukie Police Department, who were coming into Portland in pursuit of a suspect who fired shots at their officers, according to a news release.

The alleged suspect, Toon, reportedly crashed his vehicle near Southeast Tacoma Street and 26th Place and ran north on foot into Eastmoreland Golf Course.

Officers secured a perimeter around the golf course to Southeast Bybee Boulevard, which was released around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release.

No officers were injured and no police vehicles were struck by bullets, officials said.

Anyone with information about Toon or this incident is asked to contact Detective Meier at meierk@milwaukieoregon.gov(link sends e-mail) or calling the Milwaukie Police Tip Line at 503-786-7425.

Police warn that if anyone sees Toon do not approach, call 911. Additional information may be shared by the Portland Police Bureau as they continue their search.