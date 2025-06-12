Portland man arrested on 52-count indictment alleging sex abuse of developmentally disabled girl Published 2:48 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Michael K. Cohron, a 64-year-old Portland man, was arrested on Thursday, June 5, on a 52-count indictment alleging sex abuse, sodomy and rape.

Portland Police Bureau is seeking additional alleged victims of Cohron.

The arrest, which happened during a traffic stop at Southeast 65th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard, follows a criminal investigation dating back to June 2023, according to Portland police.

Police took a report that Cohron was allegedly abusing a vulnerable girl with developmental disabilities, according to a news release. The investigation revealed that the alleged abuse had been happening since 2011, when the girl was 11 years old.

Cohron allegedly continued abusing the girl until the report was made in 2023, when the alleged victim was 18. Police said the alleged victim is known to Cohron.

A secret indictment obtained by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 10, indicts Cohron on 52 charges:

Two counts of first-degree rape

Four counts of second-degree rape

Four counts of third-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree sodomy

Five counts of second-degree sodomy

Four counts of third-degree sodomy

Six counts of first-degree sex abuse

19 counts of second-degree sex abuse

Six counts of third-degree sex abuse

Detectives believe there could be additional victims who have yet to file reports to police. PPB is releasing a photo of Cohron to assist with identifying any potential additional crimes.

Cohron lives in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland and in the past has lived in Milwaukie. Police said he has been known to travel to Vermont.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Jordan Zaitz at jordan.zaitz@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-143898.