Melissa Fireside rescinds request for subpoena of Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West Published 5:28 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Melissa Fireside has withdrawn a request to subpoena her former colleague on the Clackamas County Commission, Ben West, amid her ongoing criminal case regarding the alleged swindling of an elderly man.

Clackamas County’s legal counsel informed West via email of the decision Thursday, June 5.

Fireside, who won election to the county last November, resigned in March after she was indicted on charges including identity theft, theft, computer crime and forgery.

The Lake Oswego resident issued the subpoena of West after her attorney sent an email to the board of commissioners questioning the veracity of some of West’s statements and said the commissioner should cease and desist from further public statements. West had been consistently critical of Fireside on social media and demanded her resignation.

The county asked the court not to grant the subpoena because West had no information relevant to the case. Ultimately, a circuit court judge did not have to make that call due to the withdrawal of the subpoena.