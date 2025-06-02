West Linn, Milwaukie police child predator sting leads to indictment of Portland man Published 11:52 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Interagency Taskforce arrested a 42-year-old Portland man last month after the man traveled to a location in Clackamas County, where he believed he would meet a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

The supposed 14-year-old, with whom Zachary Morgan had been communicating online, was actually a West Linn Police Department detective.

A Clackamas County grand jury indicted Morgan May 29 on charges of luring a minor and first- and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

According to a statement from the Milwaukie Police Department, the charges against Morgan stemmed from a monthslong child predator sting led by an FBI Portland Interagency team which included the Milwaukie and West Linn police departments.

After the sting, the West Linn police detective, still posing as a 14-year-old, continued communicating with Morgan. During those conversations, Morgan mentioned multiple sexual acts he hoped to perform with the child.

Morgan and the undercover officer agreed to meet at a Clackamas County retailer on May 22, where Morgan was subsequently arrested.

Morgan’s next court date is set for June 2.